Ohio State University settles claim over lake-jump death


Published: Tue, November 28, 2017 @ 7:19 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State University will pay $450,000 to settle a negligence claim over the death of a student who died from accidental trauma caused by diving into shallow water during a traditional cold-weather lake jump.

Twenty-two-year-old Austin Singletary died Nov. 25, 2015, in the Mirror Lake jump that drew thousands of students.

The settlement agreement filed Nov. 21 in Ohio’s Court of Claims doesn’t admit any liability on the university’s part. OSU will install a family-donated bench honoring Singletary on campus.

OSU spokesman Chris Davey said Tuesday the university’s sympathy continues to be with Singletary’s family and friends.

Family attorney William Posey says all parties were pleased that there has been a resolution.

Ohio State announced after the death of the third-year Dayton student that it would end the lake event.

