NAMI Mahoning Valley seeks artwork

YOUNGSTOWN

NAMI Mahoning Valley is seeking submissions by artists living with mental illness or addiction for an art show to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave. Submissions must be no larger than 36x48 inches and can be any medium suitable for framing, including oils, acrylics, watercolors, pencils, charcoal or pen and ink. The first place winner will receive $250, second place will receive $150 and third place will receive $100. Winning entries become property of NAMI Mahoning Valley and will be framed and displayed in the Trumbull & Mahoning County Mental Health offices or their contract agencies. Works may be submitted to the church by 4 p.m. Friday or to the Valley Counseling offices, 150 E. Market St., Warren. Email staff@namimv.org or call 330-727-9268 for information.