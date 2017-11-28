Man was shot to death from a distance

YOUNGSTOWN
Police say the 26-year-old man who was shot to death early today at a Logan Avenue gas station was shot from a distance.
Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the man was killed by a round fired from a handgun and the shooter was at least a block away
Police are withholding the name of the man, who was killed about 1:20 a.m. at the Logan Avenue Gas Mart, 1704 Logan Ave., pending notification of relatives.
His death is the 23rd homicide in the city this year. In 2016, Youngstown had 18 homicides.
