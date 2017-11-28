Man stabbed during argument over cheating

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man told police Monday afternoon he was stabbed by his wife in their Tyrell Avenue apartment after they argued over cheating in their marriage.

Reports said the man told police he tried to hug his wife, Aaliyah Clark, 22, to make her feel better and she said she would stab him.

Clark chased her husband around the apartment, knocking over a Christmas tree and a television before the victim fell down and Clark stabbed him in the thigh, reports said.

The man ran out of the apartment and met police at Salt Springs and Vestal roads and was taken from there to St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Clark was arrested at her apartment and taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault.