Man beaten, robbed on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

A man told police Monday evening he was beaten and his car taken in a yard in the 3200 block of Hudson Avenue.

Reports said officers were called to the street about 9:30 p.m., where the man said he was in a nearby home and heard an alarm go off across the street from his home.

When the man went to investigate, reports said he told police two men appeared, one of them with a gun, demanded money, then pistol whipped him and went through his pockets, taking the keys to his vehicle, which they then drove away.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face.