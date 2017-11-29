Judge blasts 'good college student' for criminal behavior

YOUNGSTOWN

A judge said Tuesday that a 31-year-old man who was pleading guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to breaking into a neighbor’s apartment had a teenaged mind.

Judge Lou D’Apolito told Marques White that the case is especially baffling because White was in college with a good grade point average and his girlfriend is also a college graduate. Their four children are straight A students.

But White told the judge while pleading guilty to the September burglary on Ohio Avenue that he broke into his neighbor’s apartment to get revenge on him because he set a trap for his neighbor and caught the neighbor stealing things from him.

But instead of calling police, he took matters into his own hands. He cleaned out the neighbor’s apartment. His girlfriend called police when she saw the items and White has been in custody since.

