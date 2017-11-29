Health leader: Nearly half 2017 Mahoning drug deaths from prescriptions

YOUNGSTOWN

Of the 88 drug-related deaths that have been confirmed in Mahoning County so far this year, 49 percent were linked to prescription drugs.

That fact, shared Tuesday by Mahoning County Health Commissioner Patricia Sweeney at a meeting between local and state health officials, highlights the significant role prescription drugs play in Ohio’s opioid epidemic.

A new statewide public awareness campaign, developed by numerous state agencies that are part of the Governor’s Cabinet Opiate Action Team, seeks to further reduce the overprescribing of opioids. “Take Charge Ohio” aims to educate prescribers, patients and the general public about safe prescribing of opioids and non-opioid alternatives to pain management.

As part of the campaign rollout, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services, and State of Ohio Medical Board officials visited the Mahoning County Mental Health & Recovery Board’s downtown office today to unveil the campaign and talk with local public health officials.

