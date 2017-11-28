Ex-marine thinks he can win Alabama Senate race

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — A former Marine who has launched a write-in campaign for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama says he believes residents are not being properly represented by the two other candidates.

Ret. Col. Lee Busby told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in an interview Tuesday morning that winning is “doable” even though the race is only two weeks away.



He is running as an independent candidate against Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore.

Busby thinks he is in position to claim enough of the two candidates’ supporters to win the special election on Dec. 12.

Busby says he is a registered Republican voter, but wasn’t a supporter of Moore even before the recent sexual harassment allegations against him surfaced.

Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was a deputy district attorney in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were between ages 16 and 18. Moore has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct and said he never dated “underage” women, although he has not defined what he meant by “underage.”

Busby is a former aide to John Kelly who is now President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.