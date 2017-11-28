Disney On Ice offers tickets to Covelli show for toy donations

YOUNGSTOWN

Disney On Ice is partnering with Making Kids Count to help area children’s holiday dreams come true.

A ticket voucher redeemable for tickets to see Disney On Ice presents Dream Big at Covelli Centre Dec. 7-10 will be given in exchange for the donation of a new, unwrapped toy.

The toys will be given to Making Kids Count’s Holiday Adopt-A-Family Program.

The toys-for-tickets exchange will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Covelli Centre, outside the box office.

Families will receive one ticket voucher per donation, and are allowed up to two vouchers per family.

Vouchers can be redeemed for tickets at the box office, which is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A limit of 200 ticket vouchers is available.

Continuing with the holiday spirit, Disney On Ice will provide tickets to the opening night performance, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., to the families of the Making Kids Count Adopt-a-Family program.

Disney on Ice show times at Covelli Centre are Dec. 7, 7 p.m.; Dec. 8, 7 p.m.; Dec. 9, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Dec. 10, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are available at the box office, online at ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000.