JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Cops find heroin on man passed out from overdose


Published: Tue, November 28, 2017 @ 10:13 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man found passed out early today from a heroin overdose is charged with possession of heroin and possession of marijuana after reports said officers found the drugs in his wallet.

Reports said police were called about 2:40 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Clarencedale Avenue where they found Robert Rosemburg, 22, of Auburndale Avenue, unconscious in the home.

When police looked in his wallet for his identification they found the drugs, reports said.

Rosemburg was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by ambulance. Police placed a hold on him.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes