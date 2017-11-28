Cops find heroin on man passed out from overdose

YOUNGSTOWN

A man found passed out early today from a heroin overdose is charged with possession of heroin and possession of marijuana after reports said officers found the drugs in his wallet.

Reports said police were called about 2:40 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Clarencedale Avenue where they found Robert Rosemburg, 22, of Auburndale Avenue, unconscious in the home.

When police looked in his wallet for his identification they found the drugs, reports said.

Rosemburg was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by ambulance. Police placed a hold on him.