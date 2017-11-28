Austintown PD seizes marijuana grow operation

AUSTINTOWN — Township police seized a marijuana growing operation at a residence Friday.

Police responded to a call of a unfamiliar vehicle parked in a driveway on New Road, the report said.



Police spoke to the vehicle owner, who said he was helping a friend move who lived in the neighborhood, and he moved his vehicle over to that friend's residence, the report said.

Police said the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the neighboring home was overwhelming.

Police obtained a warrant to enter the home, the report said. Police described the seized contraband as one small and one large grow operation located in the basement of the residence.

The homeowner who originally contacted police said sometimes neighbors can't let their children go outside "because of how potent the odor is," the report said.

Evidence was turned over to Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force for investigation.