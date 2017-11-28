JOBS
Arby’s to buy Buffalo Wild Wings


Published: Tue, November 28, 2017 @ 9:58 a.m.

Staff report

ATLANTA

Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. today announced that Arby’s will acquire Buffalo Wild Wings for about $2.9 billion.

The agreement has been unanimously approved by both companies’ boards of directors.

Arby’s, founded in Boardman in 1964 by the Raffel brothers, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,300 restaurants in seven countries.

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, has more than 1,250 locations in 10 countries.

