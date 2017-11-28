Angels for Animals hosts annual sale

CANFIELD

Angles for Animals will host its annual antiques and collectibles sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday for a preview party. Admission is $5 and includes wine and appetizer reception in Andrews Hall, next to the shelter at 4750 W. South Range Road.

The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sale items include estate jewelry, furniture, artwork, glassware, textiles, toys, decorative/seasonal decor and more. Proceeds benefit Angels for Animals.