JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown woman is accused of chasing and stabbing her husband


Published: Mon, November 27, 2017 @ 9:40 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown woman is accused of chasing and stabbing her husband with a knife after discussing marital issues.

Aaliyah Clark, 22, of Tyrell Avenue, was arrested Monday afternoon, and is charged with felonious assault.

Clark's husband told police he was trying to discuss their marriage, Clark became angry and grabbed a knife, the report said. Her husband said he fell while trying to leave their home, and he was stabbed in the thigh, the report said.

A court date has not been set.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes