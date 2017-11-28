YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown woman is accused of chasing and stabbing her husband with a knife after discussing marital issues.

Aaliyah Clark, 22, of Tyrell Avenue, was arrested Monday afternoon, and is charged with felonious assault.

Clark's husband told police he was trying to discuss their marriage, Clark became angry and grabbed a knife, the report said. Her husband said he fell while trying to leave their home, and he was stabbed in the thigh, the report said.

A court date has not been set.

