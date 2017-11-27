Youngstown Foundation announces $3M gift for city amphitheater

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Foundation today announced a significant gift of $3 million to the city of Youngstown for the Youngstown amphitheater project.

The foundation will receive naming rights for 20 years.

The foundation will mark its 100th year in 2018. A celebration of the anniversary will happen throughout the year with several announcements.

The assets of the foundation since it began have grown from $33,000 to more than $120 million.

It's the fourth oldest foundation in the world.