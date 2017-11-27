TBEIC receives funding for entrepreneurial programs

WARREN — The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, TBEIC, today announced that it has been awarded a grant from Burton D. Morgan Foundation to support entrepreneurial programming.

The funds from Burton D. Morgan are the first award of its kind in Warren to support entrepreneurial programming including the Founders Exchange and the Energy Hackathon.

The Founders Exchange brings founders, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in startups together to talk about the trials and tribulations that are associated with creating new businesses.

The Energy Hackathon is an event where people get together and use technology and their collective skills to build solutions and solve problems with a common theme. It’s an opportunity to do good and make a difference in the community.