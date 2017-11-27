JOBS
« News Home

story tease

Struthers standout running back Reyes dead at 36


Published: Mon, November 27, 2017 @ 1:40 p.m.

STRUTHERS — Former Syracuse football running back Walter Reyes has died at the age of 36, according to Syracuse.com.

Reyes, a former Struthers High tailback, was No. 2 on Syracuse football’s all-time rushing list died Sunday night after experiencing stomach pain in recent days. A coroners’ report will determine the cause of death.

Reyes was living in Campbell. He was married and helped raise his wife’s four children while working as a personal trainer for young football players and at a flower shop.

Reyes was at his mother’s house a short drive from home when he experienced stomach pain and was transported to the hospital, according to Syracuse.com. He died shortly thereafter.

A GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/funeral-for-walter-reyes, has been set up to help the family cover funeral costs.

