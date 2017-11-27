Struthers standout running back Reyes dead at 36

STRUTHERS — Former Syracuse football running back Walter Reyes has died at the age of 36, according to Syracuse.com.
Reyes, a former Struthers High tailback, was No. 2 on Syracuse football’s all-time rushing list died Sunday night after experiencing stomach pain in recent days. A coroners’ report will determine the cause of death.
Reyes was living in Campbell. He was married and helped raise his wife’s four children while working as a personal trainer for young football players and at a flower shop.
Reyes was at his mother’s house a short drive from home when he experienced stomach pain and was transported to the hospital, according to Syracuse.com. He died shortly thereafter.
A GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/funeral-for-walter-reyes, has been set up to help the family cover funeral costs.
