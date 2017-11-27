Prince Harry, Meghan make brief appearance after engagement

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

Harry, wearing a blue suit and tie, said he was “thrilled” and said details about his proposal will come out later. He was then asked if the proposal was romantic, and he replied: “Of course!”

Markle, who said she was “so happy,” was wearing an engagement ring for the first time in public. She held Harry’s hand and rubbed his arm.

They left with their arms around each other. The couple plan to give their first interview later in the day.

Britain’s royal palace say the couple will marry in the spring of 2018.

The announcement came Monday from the office of Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month. It says 36-year-old Markle has met Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry also has received the blessing of Markle’s parents.

Harry, 33, is fifth in line to the British throne.