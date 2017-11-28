JOBS
Potential Development joins Giving Tuesday movement


Published: Mon, November 27, 2017 @ 4:37 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Potential Development School for Students with Autism has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

“Giving Tuesday is not just a day, but a movement to create change in the lives of others. With the community’s support, Potential Development can provide children with autism a safe and structured environment throughout their educational journey from preschool through graduation,” stated Paul Garchar, Executive Director of Potential Development.

Supporters can give in two ways: by making an online donation or purchasing gift cards through Potential Development for various retail stores and restaurants. A percentage of all gift cards purchased will benefit the school.

To donate or purchase gift cards, click here

