Police ID woman killed on Market Street this morning

BOARDMAN — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 84-year-old Dolores Snyder of Boardman was killed this morning after she was struck by a van while walking on Market Street.

A release from the patrol said Snyder was walking south on Market Street near Forest Lake Drive when she was struck by a van driven by 65-year-old William Heckman, also of Boardman, which was traveling north on Market Street in the right lane near Forest Lake Drive.

A news release from the patrol said Snyder had no identification and she was identified after a picture of her was distributed to the media.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen Snyder walking is asked to call the Canfield Post of the patrol at 330-533-6866.