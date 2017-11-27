Plea deal reached for man accused of cyberstalking sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Court records say a guilty plea has been reached in the case of a man charged with harassing a county sheriff in Ohio for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites.

A criminal affidavit filed earlier this year said the harassment began in 1999 when Columbus resident William Young was arrested by a Delaware County officer on a menacing charge.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin wasn’t identified in the affidavit but confirmed in a statement that he was that officer and has been subject to harassment ever since.

The cyberstalking plea deal was filed in federal court Monday. No hearing date was set. Young faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A message was left with his attorney seeking comment on the deal.