Mississippi man faces gun, OVI charges

AUSTINTOWN — State troopers early Sunday morning found a loaded .357-Magnum revolver in the car of a Mississippi man they pulled over for failing to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic.

Tanner Coleman, 29, of French Camp, Miss., was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Coleman was pulled over just after midnight at state Route 46 and Norquest Boulevard and appeared to be drunk, a spokesman for the Canfield Post of the patrol said.

He was asked to take a field sobriety test and when he got out of the car he told police he had a loaded gun in a pouch behind the front seat, which is where troopers found the gun.

Coleman flunked the field sobriety test and refused to take a breath test, the spokesman said. There were also six open beer cans in the car, the spokesman said.