Markets Right Now: Stock indexes drift in early trade


Published: Mon, November 27, 2017 @ 9:45 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – Stock indexes are little changed in the early going on Wall Street as traders return from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Several companies were moving on deal news early Monday.

Magazine publisher Time Inc. was up 9 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Meredith, which owns TV stations and magazines including Better Homes & Gardens. Meredith rose 10 percent.

Cloud-based security company Barracuda Networks jumped 16 percent after agreeing to be taken private.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was little changed at 2,603.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2 points to 23,554. The Nasdaq fell 4 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 6,885.

