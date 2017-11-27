Man sought in Walmart shooting arrested after chase Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man wanted for a shooting at a Walmart in Austintown was arrested by police about 3 p.m. Sunday after a short foot chase on the East Side.

Police reports said Terrance Craig, 26, had a 9mm handgun in a vehicle he was driving that he was seen wielding in a recent rap video.

Craig faces a charge of felonious assault in Austintown for the shooting at the Walmart there on Oct. 30.

Reports said police caught Craig after a short foot chase on Plazaview Court after investigating gunfire on nearby Stewart Avenue.

Inside an SUV he was driving police found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended clip and several 9mm shell casings in the back.

Reports said Craig was seen wielding the gun in a recent rap video he made.