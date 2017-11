Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

CEFALDE, CHAYNE CHRISTOPHER 12/13/1998 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest of Probationer

CIALELLA, CHARLES T 05/04/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Disorderly Conduct

COLEMAN, TANNER LYNN 02/02/1988 OSP Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

CRAIG, TERRANCE D 07/19/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

CRIMLEY, JASON A 09/18/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

DAVENPORT, GREGORY LAMONT 06/20/1972 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

ELLINGTON, MARC A III 06/09/1986 OSP Speed/Assured Clear Distance Ahead

HERDMAN, JAMES EDWARD 01/29/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest of Probationer

HILL, VINCENT R 12/22/1990 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene

HUDSICK, BONNIE L 03/08/1957 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

HUMPHREY, TIFFANIE M 08/07/1997 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

KRAYKOVICH, GEORGE STEPHEN JR 10/12/1955 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

PEREZ, NIKOLAS POLIN 07/13/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under The Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

SCOTT, FARRAH LYNNE 06/11/1985 COITSVILLE POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

TUCKER, PAUL RAPHAEL 10/12/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

UNICK, KATHRYN MARIE 12/18/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Soliciting

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

DIAL, EDWARD L 05/19/1972 11/25/2017

DIXON, MALIK DARSHAWN 03/29/1997 11/25/2017

GALLAGHER, JACOB M 11/28/1991 09/14/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GALLAGHER, TERRANCE SCOTT 05/17/1963 11/17/2017 TIME SERVED

GRAY, CHARLES 04/23/1988 11/20/2017 TIME SERVED

KENT, KYLE JOHNATHAN 12/19/1997 11/24/2017 TIME SERVED

KLUTH, ROBERT AUGUST 07/14/1993 11/20/2017

LAKE, DAQUAN RAQUAN 03/25/1999 11/25/2017

SKINNER, KEWANN L 07/25/1994 10/28/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

WILSON, DIANE J 03/21/1965 11/06/2017