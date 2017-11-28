James has 30 points to lead Cavs in 113-91 rout of 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Philadelphia 76ers 113-91 on Monday night.

The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions won their eighth straight game. Dwyane Wade scored 15 points, and Jeff Green had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds to pace the up-and-coming 76ers, who had won three straight and five of six.

James scored the first nine points on his way to 22 in the first half, helping Cleveland to a 53-45 lead by draining a 3 in front of Cleveland’s bench at the first-half buzzer.

The four-time MVP then had four points, including an emphatic dunk, and J.R. Smith hit three 3-pointers early in the third as the Cavaliers took a 14-point lead. Philadelphia got within five in the period, but the Cavaliers stretched the advantage to 86-73 entering the fourth.

Kyle Korver’s 3-pointer with 9:13 to play gave Cleveland a 94-77 lead.

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons entered leading all rookies in scoring (18.5 points), rebounding (9.1) and assists (7.7), but he was hounded all game by Jae Crowder and managed just 10 points before exiting in the fourth quarter with a right ankle sprain. Simmons, who has turned to James for career and life advice, missed all of last season with a broken right foot.