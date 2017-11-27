JOBS
Councilman who moved out of Poland Village resigns from his seat


Published: Mon, November 27, 2017 @ 12:51 p.m.

POLAND — Marc Cossette resigned from his seat on Poland Village Council on Friday, city officials said.

After reporting from The Vindicator which showed Cossette had moved to Lake Milton, Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains sent a letter to the village solicitor saying he would “take appropriate action to forcibly remove him from office” if Cossette did not resign.

Cossette was appointed in May to serve an unexpired term on council.

He sold his house in Poland in October.

Mayor Tim Sicafuse confirmed Cossette’s resignation.

He said the village will not replace Cossette as his term expires at the end of the year and he did not run for reelection.

