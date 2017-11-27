Chamber seeks feedback from Niles residents, businesses

NILES — In follow-up to a public input meeting the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and the city of Niles that took place in early November to garner feedback from residents and businesses there, the two entities are seeking additional insight via an online survey.

All answers/comments will remain confidential and be reported only in an aggregate format. All participants who provide contact info at the conclusion of the survey will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to Stoneyard Grill & Tavern.

The survey can be found at: http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3975367/NilesCitySurvey.

The survey closes Dec. 30.

Participants who wish to offer comments directly instead of by survey may contact Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of the regional chamber, at 330-744-2131, ext. 1108, or Sarah@regionalchamber.com.