Boardman OKs firefighter contract


Published: Mon, November 27, 2017 @ 8:24 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Township trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve a tentative contract agreement with the International Association of Firefighters Local 1176, the bargaining agent for township firefighters.

The firefighters’ union previously approved the agreement, which follows a fact finder’s report that the township had rejected.

Details of the tentative agreement were not immediately available Monday, but township officials said it gives firefighters approximately 2 percent salary increases each of the three contract years.

The previous contract’s term was March 1, 2014 to Feb. 28, 2017.

