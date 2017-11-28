Austintown school board backs group supporting Senate bill

AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown Board of Education has approved district support for officials who are backing Ohio Senate Bill 216.

The bill would make a variety of changes to Ohio law regarding continuing contracts for non-teaching employees, teacher licensure and evaluation, aide permits, student testing, and the college credit plus program.

Superintendent Vince Colaluca, who serves on the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, which is involved with backing the bill, said the board's biggest concern is bringing control back to local boards of education.