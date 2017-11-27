JOBS
Mahoning Animal Charity hires veterinarian; clinic to reopen in December


Published: Sun, November 26, 2017 @ 4:16 p.m.

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market St., has hired Dr. Alyssa Pogozelec as its primary veterinarian and will reopen its clinic next month.

Dr. Pogozelec is a graduate of Ross Veterinary College, where she earned her doctorate of veterinary medicine. She also earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with minors in chemistry and business from Geneva College, Geneva, Pa.

Dr. Pogozelec, working with the Animal Charity team, will oversee the reopening of the Jean Kelty Veterinary Clinic and begin daily operations for appointments Dec. 13.

The clinic will begin accepting phone calls for appointments Dec. 6. Animal Charity also is accepting appointments for spaying/neutering by calling 330-788-1064.

