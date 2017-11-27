GM Lordstown union member stresses giving to needy at Santa's Winter Barn in Canfield

Staff report

CANFIELD

A big smile crossed Jon Alexander’s face as he explained how two major unions display the Christmas spirit and community-mindedness by brightening others’ holiday.

The description closely paralleled what he sees as the inherent nature of most people – not to mention the true meaning of what the holidays should stand for.

“We believe as a union in the community,” said the Cornersburg man, who works for the General Motors Lordstown complex and assisted United Auto Workers Locals 1112 and 1714 with distributing food and meals to families in need shortly before Thanksgiving. “We’re a community with good people, and we should see not just the commercial end of [the holidays].”

Giving back to those less fortunate may have been on Alexander’s mind, but so was feasting on a taste of family-oriented fun, something he and his family did while at Sunday afternoon’s annual Santa’s Winter Barn at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road (state Route 46).

The free, three-hour family-friendly gathering in an unheated barn introduced a large crowd of all ages to several traditional and unusual farm animals, as well as an early visit from Santa Claus.

