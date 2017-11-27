23 NFL players continue protest at today's games

Associated Press

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch sat as usual during the anthem, one of 23 NFL players who protested during afternoon games.

On the other side of the bay, defensive end Michael Bennett and eight Seahawks teammates sat through the anthem at San Francisco, while offensive tackle Duane Brown and defensive end Branden Jackson were kneeling next to them. On the other sideline, 49ers linebacker Eli Harold, safety Eric Reid and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin also kneeled.

Rams LB Robert Quinn raised his fist during the anthem in Los Angeles.

Seven other NFL players were seen protesting during the anthems at the early afternoon games.