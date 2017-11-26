JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Robbery attempt triggers North Side shooting


Published: Sat, November 25, 2017 @ 11:19 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Belmont and Catalina avenues on the North Side that resulted in a would-be robber being taken to a local hospital tonight.

According to police, the shooting took place in a parking lot outside a mechanic shop near the intersection.

Officers said the male victim of the shooting was attempting to rob the business when the victim of the robbery pulled out a gun and shot him.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. His condition and identity was not available at press time. There was no information about the man who shot him.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, the man injured was shot in the head and is 19.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes