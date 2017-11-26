UPDATE | Robbery attempt triggers North Side shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Belmont and Catalina avenues on the North Side that resulted in a would-be robber being taken to a local hospital tonight.

According to police, the shooting took place in a parking lot outside a mechanic shop near the intersection.

Officers said the male victim of the shooting was attempting to rob the business when the victim of the robbery pulled out a gun and shot him.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. His condition and identity was not available at press time. There was no information about the man who shot him.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, the man injured was shot in the head and is 19.