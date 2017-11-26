JOBS
Wheelchair charging station goes online at Ohio Statehouse


Published: Sat, November 25, 2017 @ 6:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse has added a charging station for electric wheelchairs.

The first of two planned stations was unveiled last week. It is located in the Map Room on the state capitol’s ground floor.

The second charging station is expected to be operational soon.

Republican State Sen. Bob Peterson, who chairs the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board, said the stations are a way to provide a more inclusive environment for Ohioans to access their government.

Funding for the stations came through a pilot program administered by National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.

The organization partnered with the Ohio Department of Health and the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition.

