Two members of South Range school board are in their 20s


Published: Sat, November 25, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

NORTH LIMA — In January, Taylor Christian will become the youngest elected member of the South Range Board of Education at 21 years old.

But he isn’t the sole member in his 20s. Christian will join current board member 27-year-old Corey Yoakam.

“Being young really isn’t a liability,” Christian said. “It’s what you make of it.”

Christian, double majoring in geography and political science at Youngstown State University, graduated from South Range High School as valedictorian in 2014, and quickly became involved in the next year’s election.

As spokesman of the political organization ACT Now, Christian pushed for a performance audit on the school district, and was against an operating levy that made its way onto the 2015 election ballot. He also ran for a board of education seat.

