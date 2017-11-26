Thousands flock to Olde Fashioned Christmas at Lanterman’s Mill

YOUNGSTOWN — It didn’t take long.

Thanksgiving is over and the Santa Claus sightings have begun, beginning at the Olde Fashioned Christmas at Mill Creek MetroPark’s Lanterman’s Mill on Saturday.

For the past 30 years, the Olde Fashioned Christmas at Lanterman’s Mill has served as the holiday-season kickoff event for families across the Mahoning Valley. The 172-year-old mill was decorated in hand-crafted pine wreaths and swags, with the interior hosting dozens of poinsettia plants’ vendors and, naturally, Santa.



A group of volunteers spent Thursday and Friday setting up the mill for the event, cleaning and dusting and collecting pine boughs for the outdoor decorations. Each of the swags adorning the outside of the mill was created by mixing pine bough varieties and were assembled by hand.

By 3 p.m. today, Maureen Weetman, the Mill Creek MetroParks’ program and event coordinator, said more than 4,300 individuals had visited the mill, and she expected to see more than 5,000 visitors by the end of today. She said she expected similar numbers Sunday when the event continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

