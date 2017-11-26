BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man facing charges after a sheriff's deputy in Michigan was struck and killed by his car had earlier told authorities that he was "God."

Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna told reporters Friday the man made the statement late Wednesday night in the jail lobby and also said he was there to break out one of his "sons."

McKenna said the 22-year-old Macomb County man drove away and was followed by Lapeer deputies into Oakland County.

Oakland County deputy Eric Overall was laying down "stop sticks" early Thursday morning in Brandon Township to deflate the man's tires. McKenna says the suspect made a nearly 90-degree turn before hitting the 50-year-old Overall in a grassy area.

Overall's death has been ruled a homicide.