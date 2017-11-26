JOBS
Ohio authorities to determine if remains found in probe are human


Published: Sat, November 25, 2017 @ 5:20 p.m.

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say it could take days to determine whether remains located in southern Ohio by cadaver dogs during a missing person investigation are human.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports the Pike County Sheriff’s Office says it searched two locations in the county this week as it investigates whether 77-year-old Bernice Hayslip, last seen in August 2016, died from foul play.

Sheriff Charles Reader says the searches came after an unidentified person was taken into custody Monday and provided information. A forensics team from Pennsylvania worked with deputies and the Pike County coroner during the search.

Reader says Hayslip’s 44-year-old daughter, Tracy Sowards, is a person of interest in the case. She was charged Tuesday with credit-card misuse.

