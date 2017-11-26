Kudos to Canfield High School's undefeated speech and debate team

CANFIELD — The Canfield High School Speech & Debate Team has won all six tournaments in which it has competed in this season, and students have earned numerous individual first-place distinctions.



The 71-student team is led by coach Jeremy Hamilton, a math teacher at CHS, as well as seven assistant coaches.

“It’s incredible the opportunities [speech and debate] provides to students, and watching them grow over the four years on a team,” Hamilton said. “It’s really impressive.”

The four of those 71 students The Vindicator sat down with said their lives have undoubtedly changed after joining the speech and debate team.

“It’s a great opportunity, honestly,” said senior Michael Factor. “I don’t know if my high-school experience would be the same without the speech and debate team. It’s a really big influence on the success of the school overall. Kids in speech and debate tend to be like really academic. I think that rubs off on other people.”

