East cadets proudly progress into adulthood

YOUNGSTOWN — One large 94-student military family proudly marches the halls at East High School every day.

Why?

“We are learning how to grow up from teenagers into adults,” said Junior Reserve Officer Traning Corps cadet James Gilmer.

Retired Army Master Sgt. Douglas Moon, East JROTC instructor, said the JROTC course at East strives to motivate young people to be better citizens.

Cadet Tobias Hayes echoed Sgt. Moon’s sentiment.

“This program is designed to make you a better citizen and shows you everything about being a citizen of the United States,” Tobias said.

Students who partake in the JROTC had a choice between the JROTC program and gym class for electives.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com