JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Dwight Howard fined $35,000 for obscene gesture in Cleveland


Published: Sat, November 25, 2017 @ 5:05 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwight Howard of the Charlotte Hornets has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture toward Cleveland fans.

The NBA announced the fine today.

Howard made the gesture in the second quarter of the Hornets' 100-99 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday night. He was captured on video mimicking a sexual act.

Howard is a 14-year veteran and eight-time All-Star. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 15.5 points and 12.9 rebounds in 18 games this season.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes