Do you want to learn how to make decorative flowerpots?


Published: Sat, November 25, 2017 @ 5:15 p.m.

CANFIELD — Keep the holidays festive with the Mahoning County Master Gardener volunteers while learning how to make decorative flowerpots.

During this program, which is part of the Garden Art Series, participants will learn how to create decorative pots using alcohol and inks.

All materials and pots will be provided for all participants. Master gardener volunteers Lil Quaranta and Pam Baytos will share their expertise and experiences in making painted pots and creating unique decorations.

This program will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Ohio State University's Mahoning County Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St. Registration is $20 per person. For registration information, contact the extension office at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/inkpots.

