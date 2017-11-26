Concerns about autistic son, traffic lead to road sign in Boardman

BOARDMAN — In the three years that Brandy and Tony Lolakis have lived on Applewood Boulevard, they’ve seen drivers hit the same telephone pole multiple times, and their dog has been hit by cars on more than one occasion.

The issue is of particular concern to the couple because they know their son might not be aware of cars speeding down the street.

Romello, 10, has autism, a developmental disorder that has gifted him with traits such as a photographic memory, but also comes with difficulties in areas such as communication and social interactions.

“He has autism, but it’s almost like it’s not a disability. He’s just a really amazing person,” said Brandy Lolakis. “He may struggle in a lot of things, but he excels in other things.”

Romello does well in school, especially in math, she said. The fifth-grader at Boardman Intermediate School can do three-digit division problems in his head.

It’s for that reason that Lolakis researched how to get an autism awareness sign installed in the family’s neighborhood.

The township road department came out recently and put the yellow sign up near the Lolakises’ house.

