Body pulled from Cuyahoga River in Cleveland


Published: Sat, November 25, 2017 @ 7:30 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Fire officials say a man’s body was pulled from the Cuyahoga River.

Cleveland.com reports a police officer reported seeing the body about 2 p.m. today. It appeared to be a man in his 50s.

Fire department spokesman Mike Norman says the body may have floated down the river from Lake Erie and could have been in the water for an extended period of time. A firefighter in diving gear removed it from the river.

Norman says in the last few weeks at least one person was reported missing in that area. Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.

