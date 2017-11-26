Assessment coming for next Warren police captain

WARREN — When the Warren Police Department selects its next captain from among two candidates next month, it will revert to a process not used in several years – an assessment by veteran law enforcement officials, in addition to a written test.

The last two police chiefs – current chief Eric Merkel and former chief Tim Bowers – were selected only on the basis of a civil-service exam.

But Merkel said Nov. 20 he thinks an assessment is a good idea for chief; the next highest rank, captain; the rank below that, lieutenant; and the one below that, sergeant.

Lt. Jeff Cole and Lt. Martin Gargas are the two candidates seeking to become captain to replace Janice Gilmore, who retired recently. Gilmore was in charge of the road-patrol division. Cole has been acting captain since Gilmore left. Gargas is the afternoon-shift commander.

For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com