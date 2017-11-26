4 injured when small plane crashes in central Pennsylvania

CAMBRIA, Pa. (AP) — A small plane crash in central Pennsylvania has left four people injured.
Authorities say the twin-engine plane went down about 1:30 p.m. today in a wooded area of Cambria. But it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.
The four injured people were all aboard the plane when it crashed. They were being treated at a hospital, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.
The plane was severely damaged in the crash. But authorities say no one on the ground was injured.
