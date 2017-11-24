JOBS
US appeals court orders halt on natural gas pipeline in Ohio


Published: Fri, November 24, 2017 @ 11:21 a.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal appellate court has issued an order that temporarily prevents a company from building an 8-mile stretch of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline through a northeast Ohio city.

In a 2-1 decision Wednesday, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals granted Green in Summit County a stay to stop NEXUS Gas Transmission from starting work on the city’s portion of the $2 billion project while a lawsuit is pending.

Green sued the state Environmental Protection Agency in May, challenging the water quality certificate it gave NEXUS for the project. The EPA argues the certificate was properly granted.

The 255-mile-long pipeline is designed to transport as much as 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day from Appalachian shale fields across northern Ohio and into Michigan and Canada.

