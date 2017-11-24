JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trumbull officials take steps to keep senior bus service above board


Published: Fri, November 24, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners say they have had their senior-citizens levy administrator put some new “accountability measures” in place to ensure that rides being provided to county seniors by Community Bus Service of Youngstown meet the levy rules.

Diane Siskowic-Jurkovic, senior levy administrator, said she has spent five days over the past three or four weeks looking at documentation from CBS to determine whether the rides CBS charges to the county’s Trumbull Transit System for reimbursement are justified.

She said she has some “findings that are in question,” and she is waiting for a response to the findings.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes