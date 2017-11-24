Trumbull commissioners buy former Bazetta fire station at fairgrounds

BAZETTA

The Trumbull County commissioners have purchased a former fire station at southwest corner of the county fairgrounds for use by the sheriff’s office, fair board and 4-H.

The commissioners approved the purchase this week for $10,000 and terminated the lease the county has had since 1971 that allowed the Bazetta Township Fire Department to use the property on which the fire station is located.

The fire station is at the corner of Everett Hull and Durst Clagg Roads.

The township discontinued use of the station recently while building a new centrally-located fire station on Warren Meadville Road near the state Route 305 dam over Mosquito Lake. The new fire station is now in use.